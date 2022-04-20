One million Indian troops in Kashmir a hurdle, says Pakistan

Islamabad: (IANS) Pakistan said on Wednesday that India has deployed one million troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest concentration of soldiers in the world at one place.





Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the presence of Indian troops in such a "large scale was a hurdle in implementing the UN resolution" on Kashmir.





The spokesman alleged that since the last four months, Indian troops have "killed innocent Kashmiris and violated basic human rights".





He urged India to stop "bloodshed in occupied Kashmir", emphasising Pakistan's desire to resolve outstanding issues with India peacefully.





The spokesman also called on the UN to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and implement its resolution.





Zakaria condemned India's "ill" intention to sabotage the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty.





IANS