One Lucky Indian wins ₹120 lakh jackpot!

New Delhi (The Hawk): Every casino player always looks forward to that lucky day when they'll hit the jackpot. For desi player N. Venkat, the lucky day came on the eve of the festival of lights when he won a whopping ₹120 lakh.

Not so many players get this kind of enormous luck. Thus, we can say that the goddess of prosperity and wealth, Lakshmi, indeed chose to smile on N. Venkat. The fortune which follows the festival was on Venkat's side as he hit the large jackpot.

With the wealth goddess on his side, Venkat staked only ₹1,000 on Divine Fortune slot game and got ₹120 lakh in return. He played the game online on one of Indian's biggest gambling sites, 10Cric casino.

After winning the jackpot, the player showered praises on the Casino. "I love 10CRIC!" he exclaimed. He also praised the Casino for the support rendered by his VIP account manager.

"I've always trusted 10CRIC and believed someday I would be one of your big winners! You changed my life!" Venkat said to 10CRIC.

More about the game – Divine Fortune Slot

Divine Fortune is an slot machine developed by a world-class developer, NetEnt. The slot, which has 20 winning ways, is an ancient-Greece themed jackpot. It has three different jackpots, the Mega, Major, and Minor Jackpots. All these jackpots are activated when players land the bonus symbols. The more bonus symbols landed, the larger the cash prize the player goes with.

NetEnt is known around the world for creating many exciting slots and casino games. The developer already has many popular title to its credit. This includes games like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, Narcos, and Blood Suckers. NetEnt also has other popular jackpots like Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods, and Attraction.

The developer released Divine Fortune slot in January 2017, and it became an instant hit on many online casinos. In November 2020, NetEnt released an advanced version of the slot titled Dive Fortune Megaways. This new version of the game is based on the same theme but features up to 117,649 winning ways.

Andy Whitworth, the Chief Commercial Officer for NetEnt, said in a statement: "Divine Fortune is one of the most popular titles in NetEnt history, and it is great to reignite the game with thrilling addition of Megaways".

NetEnt also released Twin Spin Megaways in 2020, another mind-blowing slot game loved by many casino players.

10CRIC offers many other Jackpots

The Casino where N. Venkat got his ₹120 lakh prize also offers about ninety other jackpot slot games. This includes products from different providers like Betsoft, iSoftBet, Booongo, Kalamba, Microgaming, and Pragmatic gaming.

Apart from jackpot slots, the Casino also about 2000 other top quality slot games. Then, there are also instant games, table games, card games, and live dealers. Interestingly, their collection includes different versions of top Indian games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. The site further features sports betting on games like cricket, hockey, football, and many others.

N Venkat is not the first person to win huge prizes at the Casino. There have also been other big winners. One of the recent notable ones is a punter who won up to ₹129,500 from the sportsbook.