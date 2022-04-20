One Killed, Several Injured As Violence Rocks Saharanpur Again

Saharanpur: One person was reportedly killed and over a dozen others, including a senior cop, injured in a violent clash between two groups in Saharanpur district on Friday.

According to official sources, violence erupted during a procession being taken out by members of 'thakur' community from Sabbirpur village. As per Police officials, members of dalit community objected to the playing of DJ and asked the processionists to shut it off as they passed from near a Ravidas Temple. This was followed by an altercation and the two sides indulged in heavy brick-batting and stone pelting. Gun shots were also fired during the clashes and a 26-year-old youth Sunil Singh, was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Enraged over the killing, a large mob torched several houses of dalits in the village and also set on fire several vehicles including those of police. Over a dozen people, including a senior police officer, were injured in the clashes. Security personnel in strength were deployed to maintain order, police said adding that senior officials were camping on the spot to monitor the situation. This is the second incident of violence in Saharanpur within a fortnight. A few days back, the town witnessed communal clashes after BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and other party leaders took out the "Ambedkar shobha yatra," allegedly without police permission, through the communally sensitive parts of the city. Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Love Kumar, had ordered filing of FIR against Mr Lakhanpal and over 500 others for the violence, vandalism and attack on the house of the Senior Superintendent of Police and the DM office. CCTV cameras and public properties were set on fire. Though the situation is under control, rumour mills have ensured that the region remains tense. The area has been turned into a fortress with huge police deployment. The last time the city saw communal riots was in 2014 when a dispute over a land triggered into major communal clashes between Muslims and Sikhs, killing three persons and injuring many.