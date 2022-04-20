One Killed, Seven Injured In Seattle Mass Shooting

Washington: One person was killed and seven injured in a mass shooting in US city of Seattle, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the shooting happened around 1700 hrs (local time) near 3rd and Pine.

The injured have been rushed to the Harborview Medical Center. Those injured range from ages 8 to 55. The condition of the some of the injured is critical, the police further said.

The cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told the media that 'she did not believe it to be an active-shooter situation. But as a precautionary measure the police are asking the people to stay away from the area.'

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene after the shooting.

Hours earlier an officer was involved in a shooting half a mile away from where this incident happened.

On January 21, man was killed in a shooting near Westlake Center in the city.

UNI