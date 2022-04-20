One Killed In Landslip In Tehri, Major Rivers Swell In U'khand

Dehradun: One person was today killed after being hit by a rock falling from the hillside in Tehri district as rain-related incidents continued to occur across Uttarakhand today.

Over 100 roads have been blocked by the rubble left by landslides and major rivers of the state, including the Ganga, are flowing near the danger level mark in Haridwar. A 40-year-old man riding a scooter died on the spot after he was hit by a rock falling from the hillside near Shivmurti in the Karnaprayag area of Tehri district at around 8 am, an official release here said.

Heavy rains have completely damaged five houses and partially destroyed 15 others in the past 24 hours, it said. 168 roads were blocked by debris from landslips triggered by rains out of which 65 were opened today. 103 are still blocked.

The Ganga is flowing close to the danger level mark (294 metres) in Haridwar at 293.25 metres.

The MeT department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places, especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital, US Nagar and Pithoragarh districts over the next 48 hours.

Due to widespread rains, there is a possibility of an increase in landslips and road blockades at a number of places in the hills and inundation of low-lying areas in the plains of Uttarakhand tomorrow onwards, a MeT department advisory said. "Authorities are advised to monitor the situation closely and allow restricted movement of commuters in the hills besides keeping a close vigil for safety of people residing in low-lying areas in the plains," it said. People in general, pilgrims and transporters have been asked to remain vigilant and cooperate closely with the administrative authorities. PTI