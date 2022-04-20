One Killed In Landslide In U'khand

Pithoragarh: One person was killed in a landslide triggered by rains in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh district, even as the Chardham Yatra remained affected today with the highways leading to the Himalayan shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath blocked at several points.

Daan Singh died after being hit by boulders in Bangapani area of Pithoragarh district last evening, State Emergency Operation Centre said today.

Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway continued to be blocked by landslide debris at Lambagad while Joshimath-Malari border road was choked at Suraithota.

386 pilgrims are stranded at Badrinath and 258 at Hemkund Sahib. Traffic is yet to be restored for their return journey, the centre said.

The Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway is also blocked for vehicular traffic at three points including Munkatiya, Dolia Mandir and Gaurikund en route to the shrine. However, the trek route to the shrine is open with a total of 32 yatris having embarked on their journey this morning for the temple from Gaurikund, Bhimbali and Linchauli, it said.