One Killed In Fireworks Factory Explosion In UP

Hapur: A miscreant accused of murder was killed while his aide was critically injured following an explosion in a fireworks factory situated in a jungle of the Jatpura village in the Pilkhua area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday. According to sources, an explosion occurred in the fireworks factory of one Arif, a resident of Sadyeekpura at around 2300 hrs on Thursday night.

Suhail (26) was killed on the spot while his aide Chote was critically injured in the mishap.

Sources said that both Suhail and Chote are accused in a case of attacking (with intention to kill) the factory owner's brother and murdering his relative. The motive behind the duo being present at the spot of the explosion has yet not been ascertained.

Currently, Chote is not in a situation to speak and is on a ventilator. Police is probing other angles as well. UNI