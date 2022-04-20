One Killed In Ammonia Gas Leak At Haldiram Unit In Noida

Noida: One person was killed in the ammonia gas leak around 12 noon at Haldiram''s factory in Sector 65, here, on Saturday, the police said.

Two persons lost consciousness following the gas leak. They were rushed to a private hospital. One of them, Sanjeev Kumar, 40, was declared dead on arrival.

Sanjeev, a resident of Meerut, worked as ammonia gas operator at the unit. His family has been informed about the death.

"The police reached the factory on receipt of the information. A team of National Disaster Management Authority was also called as the situation seemed serious," said Sriparna Ganguly, Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar. The rescue team tried to evacuate the trapped employees. The gas leak had been checked, Ganguly said.

The police is yet to register a case, which could be filed after gathering of more facts. --IANS