    One killed as tanker runs amok in Andhra

    The Hawk
    August13/ 2022

    Amaravati: A home guard was killed and another person injured when a tanker ran amok in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday.

    The incident occurred on national highway at Bendapudi in Tondangi ‘mandal’ (block) around 3 a.m. 

    According to police, the tanker laden with acid ran amok at RTA checkpost. It rammed into a truck parked there and also knocked down two persons on the road.

    A homeguard, identified as Govindrajulu, died while being taken to a hospital. Another injured was undergoing treatment.

    The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident.

    Police registered a case and took up further investigation. In another road accident that occurred in Krishna district, five persons were injured.

    The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting the road divider in Ampapuram in Bapulapadu ‘mandal’ .

    The victims were on their way to Hyderabad after attending a wedding at Attili.

    —IANS


     

