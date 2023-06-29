One Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar: A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Chamoli district on Thursday, leaving one person dead. The accident occurred on Nandanagar Sitel road, the police control room here said. One person was rescued from the scene of the accident and rushed to the Nandanagar Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Jagat who hailed from Kimdwara, Nainital. —PTI

