One Killed, 3 Injured In Panchayat Firing In UP

Baghpat: One person was killed while three others sustained injuries during firing in a Panchayat meeting called to solve a husband-wife dispute in the Ramala area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Sonia (30) and her husband Bhupendra, residents of Nangla Soop village in the Ramala area, used to have domestic quarrels and a Panchayat had been called on Sunday evening to solve the same.

Sonia's brother Ajit had also come from the Muzaffarnagar district, along with his friend Bhagat Singh and a female member of their family Bimla Devi to attend the Panchayat proceedings.

Meanwhile, people from Sonia's side started firing which led to a stampede in the Panchayat. One Mohak Singh (55) was killed after he received a bullet injury while three other people Mahatam, Rajiv and Sudhir were injured in the incident, who were later admitted to a hospital.

Ramala police station Inspector in-charge Naresh Kumar said that five people, who indulged in firing have been named in a complaint while police was making efforts to arrest them. UNI