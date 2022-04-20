One Killed, 15 Injured After 'Taziya' Gets Entangled In Electric Wires

Sambhal: One person was killed while 15 others sustained burn injuries when a 'Taziya' was caught in electric wire on the occasion of Muharram in the Akbarpur village of the Behjoi area in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Police spokesperson here said that a large number of people were carrying a 'taziya' in the Akbarpur village in the Behjoi area at around 0345 hrs, early this morning, when due to its height it got caught in electric wires. Tasleem (35) came in contact with the current which killed him while 15 others sustained burn injuries. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment and some among them are stated to be critical. UNI