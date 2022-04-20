One killed, 12 injured in Sri Lanka shooting

Colombo: One person was killed and 12 others were injured on Friday when gunmen opened fire at a group of United National Party (UNP) supporters in Sri Lanka's capital city of Colombo, a media report said. The incident took place in the city's Kotahena suburb, the Colombo Gazette reported. According to police, the supporters were engaged in campaigning activities in support of former UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake when gunmen travelling in two vehicles opened fire. According to police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera, the victim was a female. IANS