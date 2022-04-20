One Inmate Killed In Etawah Jail Clash, Several Injured

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): One jail inmate who had been injured in a late night clash between prisoners in Etawah jail on Wednesday night, died during treatment on Thursday morning. The deceased is Monu Pahari.

A fierce fight had broken out between two groups of prisoners in Etawah district jail, late on Wednesday night. As many as 14 prison staff members and 18 inmates were injured in the clash.

The fight between the two groups of inmates began over a question of supremacy and the groups led by Munna Khalid, who has come from Agra Jail and Monu Pahari were involved in the clash.

Jailor Raj Kishor Singh said that the inmates attacked the prison staff with sticks and stones when they were being forced back into their barracks.

Fourteen prison staff members, including Deputy Jailor Jagdish Singh, sustained injuries in the attack, he said.

The staff used mild force to control the situation, in which 18 inmates were injured, he added.

Head Constable Purushottam Singh and inmate Chunna Numberdar had suffered head injuries. Chunna has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Police force and PAC force of several police stations including SSP were called in to control the situation.

The other injured prisoners are being treated in the jail hospital.

In order to control the situation, the police and police officers of several police stations had to be called in.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Akash Tomar said that the situation was now under control and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. --IANS