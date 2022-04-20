One India One Market for Farmers: A Bold Step by the Government of India towards doubling farmers income

Vinod Kumar Bhatt*

Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act seems to be one of the bold decisions of the current Modi government which gives an opportunity to the farmers of India to sell their produce anywhere in India by breaking the old regulatory barriers.

June 3rd came as a historic day for the farmers of India when Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi approved the historic amendment to the Essential Commodities Act 1955. This is a visionary step of the government of India towards transformation of agriculture and its commitment of doubling the farmers' income.

With this amendment now farmers will also have freedom to sell their produces like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes directly to the farmer producer organisations (FPOs), cooperatives or retailers without bringing produce to the local mandis. This might help create a marketing channel parallel to APMCs and improving bargaining power of the farmers in future, which will lead to healthy competition in the market between traders and ultimately help farmers.

Uttarakhand state with dominance of agriculture, about 70per cent of the population directly or indirectly has dependence on agriculture for livelihoods, even though the average land holding is quite low. i.e. around 0.68 ha. The agricultural marketing in the state is governed under the Agricultural Produce Market

Committee (APMC) Act. The Government of India modified the earlier APMC Act and circulated the Model APMC Act 2003 to the states for modification in Act as per the regional and local requirements. An appraisal by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare and review by the NITI Aayog in 2016, resulted in a new Model Act "The State/UT Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2017.

In Uttarakhand, UKAPMB (Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board) a nodal agency for agricultural marketing in Uttarakhand came into existence through Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 2011. UKAPMB has its Directorate in Rudrapur, district Udham Singh Nagar. UKAPMB created a network of markets for marketing of agricultural produce in the state. The state government amended the APMC Act, in line with Model Act 2003, which was further amended time to time in 2005, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018. At present in Uttarakhand there are 27 principal market yards, 30 sub market yards and 26 weekly markets for marketing of agricultural produce (http://www.ukapmb.org/pages/pmarkets.htm).

APMCs are authorized to collect market fee from the buyers/traders on the sale of notified agricultural produce in lieu of the services provided by APMCs, ranging between 0.50% to 2.0% of the sale value of the produce. The commission is charged by the commission agents on the sales between 1% to 2.5% in food grains and 4% to 8% for fruits and vegetables. In some cases, commission agents also charge upto 15%.

In Uttarakhand mostly wholesalers, commission agents and retailers are involved in marketing. Common trading arrangements in Uttarakhand are based on auction or fixing of price on mutual understanding. But unfortunately, most of the times in such trading system farmers bear the loss, as they lack the bargaining power. In most of the places, traders have their agents negotiate the price with the farmers or the local middlemen who buy the agri-produce at very low price and sell it in the market with huge profit margins.

The current Ordinance will help in creating an ecosystem where both the farmers and traders will enjoy freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agricultural produce. It will also promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of notified APMC market yards registered under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations. This is definitely a bold historic-step to benefit both farmers and traders by amending the otherwise strict regulations for marketing of agricultural commodities in India. "Now it is much easier to buy produce directly from the farmers, as we need not to go through the various procedures of Mandi. We can also give money directly to the farmer instead of trader in local Mandi" says a retailer in Dehradun Mr. Chandan Patwal who deals with the hill farm produces.

The ordinance will also promote the electronic trading and ease of business, as farmers will not be charged any cess or levy for sale of their produce. This will also create new employment outside the APMC market yards for the younger educated youth in their villages through e-trading.

This has potential to supplement the existing MSP procurement system which is providing stable income to farmers and could serve as a foundation stone for One India, One Agriculture Market to ensure the golden harvests for our hard-working farmers.

This Ordinance can also work as a catalyst to attract private sector investments for building supply chains for farmers farm produce from far-off places of the state to the global markets This ordinance also provides an opportunity to farmers to engage in direct marketing by eliminating intermediaries to get better and fair price for their farm produce. The Ordinance also provides adequate protection to the farmers as sale, lease or mortgage of farmers' land is totally prohibited and their land is also protected against any recovery. Effective dispute resolution mechanism is also provided for with clear time lines for redressal.

The interests of consumers are also safeguarded in the Ordinance while liberalizing the regulatory environment. For eg. There is also a provision to regulate the agricultural foodstuffs in situations such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamities.

To make it more effective and achieve the goal of doubling farmers income, state Government needs to focus on developing the facilities locally for storage and processing to reduce the post-harvest losses to further increase the income of the farmers.

*vinodkbhatt@gmail.com



