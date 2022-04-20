One IFS Trainee Recovers From COVID-19 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: One Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainee officer who was kept in isolation for COVID-19 has recovered, Director General (DG) of Uttrakhand state health services, Dr Amita Upreti said on Wednesday. "He has been shifted to the general ward from isolation ward. He will remain admitted for next 14 days and then will be discharged," she said.

On March 15, two trainee IFS officers, who returned from Spain, were found positive for the deadly virus. Following which, DG Health Upreti had given orders to lock down the Indira Gandhi National Forest Research Institute till March 31. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

This includes 512 active cases, while 40 infected people have already been cured or discharged. —ANI