One Held With Fake Indian Currency In UP

Ghaziabad: One member of a gang involved in trading of fake Indian currency was arrested from the Ghaziabad railway station by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) while fake notes worth around Rs 2.5 lakh recovered from his possession, ATS sources said on Wednesday.

According to the ATS sources here, information was being received since some time about a gang involved in the illegal trading of fake Indian currency brought from Malda (West Bengal) to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

A tip-off was also received that one Mohammad Murad, a resident of Bihar's Katihar, was about to deliver the fake currency in UP and Delhi NCR. Sources said that the ATS team arrested Mohammad Murad near the Ghaziabad railway station on Wednesday morning and fake Indian currency amounting to 2,49,500 was recovered from his possession. The arrested accused is being interrogated. UNI