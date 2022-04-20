One Held, Liquor Worth Rs 45 Lakh Seized In UP

Barabanki: One person was arrested and 820 boxes of liquor recovered from a truck, which was being smuggled to Bihar in the Ram Sanehi Ghat area of the Barabanki district by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police, STF said on Tuesday.

The cost of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 45 lakhs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Rajeev Narayan Mishra here said that information was being received since some time that the gang peddling liquor from Haryana on an inter-district level is active.

The STF teams were tasked to nab the gang and in this context, information was received on Monday night that liquor was being peddled to Bihar from Haryana in a truck and the vehicle will arrive at a 'dhaba' of the Bhitriya town of Barabanki district.

Acting on the tip-off, an STF team started waiting at the spot located by the informant along with the Barabanki police. After some time, a mini-truck stopped at the other side of the road.

After confirmation from the informant, the STF team took the driver of the mini-truck Aijaz Khan, a resident of Bashi Gram in the Nuhu district of Haryana, into custody.

Upon conducting a search on the vehicle, 820 boxes of liquor were recovered from the mini-truck. The arrested driver said that the liquor recovered from the truck was given to him by a man named Tony which was to be handed over to another individual once it reached Bihar.

The arrested accused has been is currently in the Ram Sanehi Ghat police station and further action will be taken by the local police. UNI



