One Held For Shooting BJP MLA In Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: One person out of three accused for shooting Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from this district's Sadar seat Yogesh Verma, was arrested by the police on Friday.

Police sources here said that some miscreants shot Mr Verma in the leg during the Holi celebrations on Thursday afternoon and had fled the spot. Among the miscreants, Pinku Saxena was arrested from the district's Pallia bus station.

The other miscreants Prem and Naseem are currently on the run, police said. Sources added that the arrested miscreant said that he held a 'tamancha' at the time of the incident but he did not shoot the MLA. UNI