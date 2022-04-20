One held for involvement in burning teenage girl alive in Bihar

Patna: A man has been arrested by Vaishali police in Bihar on the charge of involvement in burning alive a teenage girl over a fortnight ago, police said on Tuesday.

"We have arrested accused Chandan Rai and efforts are on to nab Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai. They are still absconding," Vaishali SSP Dr Gaurav Mangla said.

Satish had allegedly poured kerosene on Gulnaz Khatoon and set her on fire on October 30 at Rasoolpur Habib village after she resisted eve-teasing. Gulnaz had sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on November 16.

In her dying statement, she named Satish and his father Vinay and cousin brother Chandan.

The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him in the commission of the crime.

The girl's mother alleged that Satish had threatened her of dire consequences a day before the crime and set her on fire around 5.30 pm on October 30 when she went to dump garbage outside her house.

The victim was taken to the Patna Medical College Hospital where she died on November 16 evening.

The SSP added that the SHO of Chandpura police station has been suspended for negligence of duty and delay in arresting the accused.

—IANS