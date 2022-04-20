One fresh case reported in Noida, tally touches 80

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Despite people staying indoors the number of positive coronavirus cases in Noida are rising as one more person was tested positive.

With this, the total number of cases in Noida reached 80 on Tuesday. However, in the evening the press release issued from Lucknow stated that the number of corona positive patients in Noida is 84 to which the information officer said that it has been stated by mistake and we have asked them to correct it.

56 patients are undergoing treatment while 25 have been cured.

--IANS