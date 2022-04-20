One-Fourth Of Candidates Have Criminal Cases In Gorakhpur, Phulpur LS Bypolls In UP

Lucknow: One-fourth of the candidates in the fray for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh have criminal background and around 40 per cent are crorepatis.

However, a good thing witnessed in this bypolls was that most of the candidates are graduates or above while 78 per cent are youths and under the age of 50 years.

This was revealed by Association for Democratic Reforms(ADR) and Uttar Pradesh Election Watch here on Monday.

UP Election Watch chief coordinator Sanjay Singh, releasing the details, said of the total 32 candidates in the fray for both the LS bypolls, eight have given affidavit of criminal cases against them. Independent candidate from Phulpur Atiq Ahmed has the highest number of 53 criminal cases against him, including that of eight of murder and same number for attempt to murder.

Parivartan Samaj Party candidate Rais Ahmed from Phulpur too have declared a FIR on attempt to murder on him. BJP candidate from Phulpur Kaushlendra Singh Patel has two criminal cases against him, including a case of forgery for getting married to a second woman even after having his first wife. Of the total 11 crorepatis out of the total 32 in the fray, the average assets of the candidates was around Rs 3.15 crore. The richest candidate is the SP nominee from Phulpur Nagendra Pratap Patel who has assets worth over Rs 33 crore while on second position came Independent Atiq Ahmed from the same seat ,who has declared assets worth Rs 25 crore. Sarvodaya Bharat Party candidate Girish Narain Pandey, contesting from Gorakhpur was at the third with an asset of Rs 10 crore.

Congress candidate from Gorakhpur Dr Suhrita Chatterjee Karim has maximum loan pending against her which was around Rs 3 crore while SP candidate from Phulpur Nagendra Singh Patel has loan amount of Rs one crore on him.

ADR report says that 78 per cent of the candidates on both the seats are youths under the age of 50 years as just only seven candidates are in the age group of 61 to 70 years.

In both the seats, there are just 9 per cent of women candidates which are three in numbers. UNI