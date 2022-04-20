One Dies,7 Injured After Tree Falls On Pupils, Teacher While Class Was Going On In UP School

Jaunpur: A female student was killed while seven including a teacher, sustained serious injuries after a 'peepal' tree fell in the Nevgarhiya Inter College in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The injured were rushed to a district hospital where the student Sweta Patel succumbed to injuries whereas the condition of others is stated to be critical.

Police said the students of standards sixth and seventh were studying in the open in the school premises. Meanwhile, a huge 'peepal' tree fell suddenly and a teacher, 4 female students and three other students were injured after they were trapped under it. The injured were somehow pulled out from under the tree and were rushed to the Community Health Center where the doctors, after administering primary treatment, referred them to the district hospital for better treatment.

Administrative officials also reached the hospital premises and inquired about the treatment being administered to the injured. UNI