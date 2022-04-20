One Death, 45 Fresh Virus Cases In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 87 on Saturday while its infection tally surged to 24,470 with 45 new cases, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 677 from 717 the previous day even as the recovery rate reached 96.87 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 85 patients were discharged with the overall recoveries reaching 23,706, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported 87 deaths and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

The recovery rate of patients reached 96.87 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 17,593 from 17,955 on Friday while the overall recoveries reaching 5,47,631 and the death toll climbing to 8,177, the data showed. —PTI