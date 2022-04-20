One Dead As Rampur, Kanpur On The Boil Again Over CAA

Rampur: One protester died in police action against the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Rampur and Kanpur on Saturday. Several vehicles were set ablaze in Rampur.

The Rampur district administration has not yet confirmed the death of the protester. In Rampur, the protesters pelted stones, set several bikes on fire and also indulged in firing. Police used tear gas to control the protesters. The Ulema also tried to calm down the protesters.

Thousands of people from various areas came out to protest and gathered at Hathi Khana square. As the number of protesters started increasing the crowd turned violent and set afire four vehicles including a police bike.

The protesters accused the police of firing on them whereas the police denied the accusation.

In Kanpur, thousands of protesters, gathered at Yatimkhana, turned violent in which 12 people suffered injuries. The police used tear gas and lathicharged the protesters to control them. Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and Haji Irfan Solanki were detained by the police.

Earlier, Qazi Maulana Riyaz Hasmati appealed to the people in Babupurwa and Munshipurwa mosque to maintain peace. SSP Anant Dev also assured that strict action will be taken against those who have been arrested and detainees will be released. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said CAA and NRC are two different things. The NRC has been implemented in Assam only not across the country. Apart from this, the guidelines are still not clear to many. Some political parties are misguiding the people over the CAA and NRC and the Muslim community should maintain peace.

Praveen Kumar, IG (Law & Order) Uttar Pradesh, said since December 10 705 people have been arrested whereas 4,500 detainees have been released. Fifteen deaths have been reported in the state whereas 263 people have been injured. --IANS



