One Dead, 24 Injured In UP Road Accident

Agra: One person was killed and over 20 others, including school children, sustained serious injuries when a bus carrying students of a Himachal Pradesh school met with an accident on the Yamuna Express near Agra on Friday, police said.

Four of the students were reportedly in critical condition and attended to by doctors in Agra. The dead man was identified as a tour organiser.

The students belonged to Classes 6 to 8 of Alok Bharti School of Mandi. They were on a trip to the Taj city of Agra when the accident took place.

A police officer told IANS that the driver lost control of the bus after a tyre burst. "Since the bus was at a high speed, it overturned," he said.

The seriously injured have been admitted to the SN Medical College in Agra. The others were given first aid.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said the bus was carrying 45 students, six teachers and six tour organisers.

"The district magistrate and the SSP of Agra rushed to the accident site to oversee rescue and relief operation," he said.

The injured were shifted to various hospitals in Agra.