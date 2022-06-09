One dead, 15 injured in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man died and 15 others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said.

A rescue operation is underway to search for three to four persons believed to be under the rubble, he said.

The ground plus two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.

The injured are being treated at the nearby Bhabha hospital, the official said.—PTI