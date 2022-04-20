One Day Workshop On Machine Learning On Document Image Analysis Held In VCE

Meerut: One Day Workshop on Machine Learning on Document Image Analysis was organised by EC Dept of Vidya College of Engineering, Vidya Knowledge Park Meerut on 09 Feb. 2018, in which more than 250 students took part. Dr R k Chechi, Director VCE welcomed the Chief Guest Dr P P Roy of IIT Roorkeealongwith other guests , faculty and participants.

Dr RK Chechi, Director VCEintroduced the Chief Guest and said " Dr.ParthaPratim Roy received his Masters degree in 2006 and PhD degree in 2010 from UniversitatAutonoma de Barcelona, Spain. His PhD work was on the multi-oriented text character analysis and their application on document image retrieval. He did his Post Doctoral research on word spotting in historical documents at Tours, France during 2010-2012 and evaluation of features for handwriting recognition system at Synchromedia Lab, Canada during 2013. He worked as visiting scientist in Indian Statistical Institute, India in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Since August, 2014, he is a Faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He has published more than 110 papers in various international journals, conference proceedings including 38 peer reviewed journals."

Dr Chechi added that Dr.PP Roy gathered industrial experience as an Assistant System Engineer in TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), India from 2003 to 2005 and as Chief Engineer in Samsung Research Institute (SRI), Noida, India during 2013-2014. He is supervising 8 PhD students. Every year he supervises students at Bachelor and Master level. Till now, he has guided 23 Bachelors and 11 Masters students. Dr. Roy was the convenor of the 1st International Conference on Computer Vision and Image Processing (CVIP-2016), Roorkee, India, 2016.

Conducting the workshop, Dr P P Roy said -"Document Image Analysis has a vast scope especially in therecognition of handwritten text of Indic scripts and other languages. The document image can be converted into text matter for various applications. The theoretical contributions in Pattern Recognition and Image Analysis will enable the world to leap into new era".

After a marathon of 3 hours theory input to the participants, in the second post lunch session, Dr PP Roy gave three hrs practical training in computer lab to the participants wherein the students were forced to develop a solution for the given problem based on the theory input of first session. The participants were curious to know more about the new concept and to apply it in solving the problems of daily life.

Dr DK Sharma, Dean (Students Affairs) VCE added that we are happy to have Dr PP Roy in our campus who is the recipient of "Best Student Paper" awarded by (ICDAR-2009), Barcelona, Spain.Also his paper was awarded as one of the "Top 10%" papers at International Conference on Image Processing (ICIP), 2014, France. He has also worked on Sign Language Recognition to help hearing impaired people. He has developed numerous applications on Brain-Computer Interaction. Because of his experience, he has been invited as member of Research advisory Board of Patanjali Research Foundation (Trust), Haridwar.

Dr P Basak, Director General ,VKP presented a memento to Dr PP Roy while Dr Rajendra Kumar presented vote of thanks.



