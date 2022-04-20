One Day Workshop on Drug De-Addiction By PU

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Cadet Corps (NCC), Panjab University, Chandigarh and Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a one-day workshop for NCC Cadets of Panjab University on Drug De-addiction.

Dr.Kuldeep Singh, Coordinator, NCC, Panjab University introduced the theme of the Workshop and relevance of Drug De-addiction in present times.

Professor (Dr.) Monica. M. Singh introduced the speaker Dr.Ajeet Sidana, Professor, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Dr.Sidana discussed about different types of substance use disorders and its effects on human mind and behaviour. He discussed about the different methods of treatment of drug de-addiction that could help the victim to overcome the habit of taking drugs over the period. Through various case studies, he put forth that drug addiction should be treated like an ailment under medical prescription and guidance. He added that an individual suffering should not be treated like an outcaste and should be provided requisite assistance both by family and society. Dr.Sidana answered the questions of the cadets with respect to social and legal aspect of drug de-addiction.

Dr.Namita Gupta, Assistant Professor, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, PU proposed the vote of thanks.