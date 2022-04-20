Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Applied Sciences, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized one day online seminar on 'Emerging trends in Applied Mathematics' on 27 February 2021.

The seminar was organized under twining activity of TEQIP-III in collaboration with Govt. college of Engineering and Technology Jammu under the guidance and patronage of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Prof. J.K. Goswamy, Director UIET, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Dr. Sameru Sharma, Principal, Government College of Engineering and Technology, Jammu.

The purpose of the webinar was to bring together researchers from academia to present, share and discuss their techniques, tools and ideas in the area of Applied mathematics specially in optimization techniques, numerical analysis, mathematical modeling, swarm intelligence.

Around 100 participants from different institutes within India registered for the seminar. Experts from IIT, Delhi, NIT Jalandhar, South Asian University and Foundation of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, Hyderabad delivered talks and highlighted various opportunities available for mathematicians.

During the inaugural session, Prof JK Goswamy, Director, UIET delivered the welcome address and emphasized on the importance of organization of such event. He also stated that in this pandemic era of COVID-19, the seminar will definitely benefit the young researchers.

Prof. VR Sinha, Dean University Instructions , Panjab University delivered the inaugural address. He appreciated the progress of UIET over the years and wished it well on its journey of excellence in interdisciplinary research.

Dr Kalpana Dahiya (Event convener) and Dr. Anita Brar (Event co-convener) proposed votes of thanks by paying gratitude to Prof VR Sinha, DUI, PU, Prof. JK Goswamy, Director UIET and Patron for encouraging and inspiring the organizing team. They also thanked the sponsor of this seminar, TEQIP-III.

The organizing team consisting of Dr. Vinay Kanwar, Dr. Minto Rattan and Dr. Jyoti Sharma were also present at this occasion.