One-Day Awareness Programme For Farmers In Hapur

During the observance of Iconic Week of AzadiKaAmritMahotsavbeing organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution(DFPD),a one-dayawareness programme was organized for the ‘progressive’ farmers of Hapur district on Wednesday, November 17 by the Indian Grain Management and Research Institute (IGMRI), Hapur under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, D/o Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.The theme of the programme was share the role of the department in food security management in last 75 years in the country, various refractions of foodgrains and importance of fortified rice. The programme was conducted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hapur and was attended by 30 farmers.Dr Rajendra Kumar, Principal, Amar Singh PG College Lakahaoti, Bulandshahr presided over the programme and called upon for increasing the participation of the farmers to increase the grain production, both in quantity and quality so as to strengthen the food security system of the country. Further, the importance of proper nutrition to consumers especially infants, pregnant and lactating mothers was also emphasised.Developments in the field of food security management in the last 75 years since independence and the role of the department were presented to the audience. The various parameters of the grain quality and bio-fortified crops along with ongoing projects of Government of India and importance of the fortified ricewere shared with the participants followed by an exhibition to identify fortified rice and different storage structures focusing on the methods of safe storage of grains.Shri Vishwajeet Haldar, Deputy Commissioner (S & R), D/o Food and Public Distribution, Dr Gautam Kumar, Deputy General Manager (Quality Control), Headquarters, Food Corporation of India, New Delhi, Dr. Preeti Shukla, Assistant Director, (S&R) , Quality Control Cell, New Delhi, Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hapur, Dr R. K. Shahi, Director In-charge of Institute, Agricultural Scientists and Subject Matter Specialist also attended the programme.