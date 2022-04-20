ONE Championship, Microsoft partner to reinvent digital fan experience

Singapore: Largest global sports media property ONE Championship (ONE) and Microsoft has announced a strategic partnership to harness the Cloud, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, to transform digital fan experiences and enhance collaboration for employees.

ONE will further enhance its over-the-top platform by leveraging Azure to accelerate its world-class streaming services and personalised content offers for fans around the world.

AI-powered recommendation engines and analytics on fan behaviour and viewing habits will allow ONE to better engage fans across all touchpoints and provide them with reimagined, tailor-made experiences, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.

"We''re looking forward to working with ONE to help accelerate its digital transformation for the benefit of millions of sports fans around the world," said Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations.

Through Azure AI, machine learning and data analytics, ONE will expand its core data capabilities and transform its direct-to-consumer digital experiences.

To further delight fans, ONE will provide them with unique sets of data and statistics to better understand the strength of a kick or a punch, helping them enjoy a more immersive experience when watching live events.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, added: "ONE Championship is a global leader in live sports, and through the Microsoft cloud, we can accelerate our capabilities and digital presence."

ONE and Microsoft will also leverage the Global Sports Innovation Centre (GSIC), a collaborative initiative between private, public and academic partners powered by Microsoft, to support innovation in the sports industry around the world.

--IANS



