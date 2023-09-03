One billion hungry stomachs to 2 billion skilled hands: PM hails India’s progress, says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is model for global welfare

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world changing from a "GDP-centric approach" to a "human-centric one" a week before he hosts world leaders at the G20 meeting.

Modi told in an exclusive interview late last week at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, "I don't care how big the GDP is, every voice matters."

On September 9-10, leaders from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union will gather in the brand new Bharat Mandapam conference hall for the premier annual meeting of 19 developing and developed countries and the European Union. Among the expected attendees are Vice President Joe Biden of the United States and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Modi spoke, There have been many good effects of India's G20 Presidency.

The prime minister also noted that, while India was once thought of as a country with more than 1 billion hungry stomachs, it is now seen as a country with more than 2 billion skillful hands.

"For a very long period, India was thought of as a country with over a billion empty bellies. India is today recognised as home to "hundreds of millions of young people," "more than 2 billion skilled hands," and "over 1 billion aspirational minds." Eighty-five percent of global GDP, seventy-five percent of international trade, and sixty-five percent of the world's population are all accounted for by the G20.

In December of 2017, India succeeded Indonesia as G20 president; this year, it will pass the torch to Brazil.—Inputs from Agencies