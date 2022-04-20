One Arrested With Eight Bombs

Prayagraj: The local police have arrested one person from Ghurpur area and recovered a stolen motorbike, gold chains and eight live bombs from him, police sources on Tuesday said.

The accused was identified as Mahan Singh.

According to Police sources during vehicle checking campaign police team intercepted motorbike-borne suspect near Gauhaniya toll plaza but he tries to escape after leaving his vehicle.

After chasing him for a while police arrested him and recovered stolen motorbike, gold chain and eight live country-made bombs. Further investigation was underway, police added. More than 10 criminal cases were registered against Mahan Singh and he was jailed under NSA charges earlier. UNI