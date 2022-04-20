One Arrested For Attempting To Vandalise Hanuman Temple In UP

Khatauli(Muzaffarnagar): One person was arrested for allegedly attempting to vandalise a Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The incident that took place in Khatauli area on Friday has led to tension and additional forces have be deployed.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Musa and belongs to Bulandshahr

Ashish Pratap, Circle Officer (CO) said: "The man pelted stones at the statue of Lord Hanuman. He, however, missed the aim and broke the glass instead. The accused also punched those present in the temple and made several objectionable comments against them."

The man was nabbed by the temple priest and handed over to the police.

"He tried to hurt religious sentiments and destroy the idol. He has been arrested and sent to jail on serious charges. Such actions will not be tolerated. An investigation is underway," the CO added.

Soon after the incident, several people from a Hindu organisation protested outside the police station, demanding strict punishment for the accused, who hails from a minority community.

The incident comes days after a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a Durga temple was vandalised in Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi.IANS