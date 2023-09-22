    Menu
    One accused killed, two arrested in UP woman constable assault case

    Pankaj Sharma
    September22/ 2023
    Lucknow: Anees, the main accused in the brutal assault on a woman constable in Saryu Express in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, has been killed in a police encounter.

    He was shot dead in an encounter in Ayodhya’s Pura Kalandar and one police personnel was also injured.

    Two other accused persons, Azad and Vishambhar Dayal have been arrested from Inayat Nagar after being injured.

    According to the accused, they had misbehaved with the woman constable and she had pinned them down. After this, they collectively attacked the woman constable, smashed her head against the window and when she became unconscious, they pushed her under a berth.

    The three fled before the train came to a complete halt in Ayodhya.

