One 'terrorist' killed, five arrested in Karachi

Karachi: A terror suspect was killed and five others were arrested during an operation in Karachi's Shah Latif Town on Monday.

The joint operation was conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and officers of intelligence agencies. The exchange of fire continued for more than one hour, SAMAA News reported.

The law enforcement agencies were tipped off about the presence of terror suspects at a house in the area.

Suicide jackets, ball bearings, explosives have been seized from the house of the suspects were living in, according to Omar Shahid Hamid, CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

However, the bomb disposal squad is currently inspecting the house, reported SAMAA News.

This comes after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority on February 3 warned of a "major terrorist activity" in Karachi. Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on "an unspecified important government department" in the city in the near future, the authority said.

Authority said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief, and Rangers director-general. (ANI)