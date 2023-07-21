ONDC launches academy to provide info to sellers, network participants on e-ecommerce

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange Academy has partnered with the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce to provide sellers and network participants with information about easy ways to conduct e-commerce company.

According to Joint Secretary at the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv, "at the current phase, the ONDC Academy will deliver learning content in text and video forms to sellers about managing their operations successfully on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

He gave the example of a villager who has never heard of internet shopping but who, with the help of a technology service provider, has learned to create a seller app that allows them to pool all of the sellers from a neighbouring marketplace so that their goods may be sold online.—Inputs from Agencies