Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi

Lucknow: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the state of Uttar Pradesh was formerly notorious for its lack of law and order and for its association with gangsters, but that it is now known as a state that is swiftly improving.

Speaking at a programme in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 police sub-inspectors, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and firefighters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and a poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly." A prerecorded video message from the Prime Minister was played at the event, which was attended by a number of high-ranking government officials, including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, and the Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna.