Once again Modi government, says Chirag Paswan as his party leads in 5 seats

With candidates from his party ahead in four other Bihar constituencies, Paswan expressed confidence in the formation of a strong NDA government under Modi’s leadership.

Patna: Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday afternoon asserted that he was 'firmly' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Paswan was leading from the Hajipur seat, candidates of his party were ahead of their rivals in four other constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/congress'-kl-sharma-emerges-as-giant-killer-trends-put-him-ahead-of-smriti-irani-in-amethi

"Once again- Modi Government! I and my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) stand firmly in support of the country's successful Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji," he posted on X.

Watch: https://twitter.com/iChiragPaswan/status/1797927315009388559?

"NDA is going to form the government with full majority under the leadership of Prime Minister ji. The country is going to get a strong and powerful government for the third time again," he added.

—PTI