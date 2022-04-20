Once A VVIP Area, Saifai Now Faces 4-Hr Power Cut Daily

Saifai, Etawah: Saifai, the native village of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav which enjoyed 24 hours uninterrupted power, suffered a jolt after the new Yogi Adityanath government ordered only 20 hours electricity in the area. Saifai power distribution Executive engineer Kuleep Kumar said here today that the new schedule of power rostering has been issued on March 20. He said all tehsils would get 20 hours power while the village would get 18 hours daily. Now, Saifai tehsil would face two power cut, first from 0500 hrs to 0730 hrs in the morning and then from 1330 hrs to 1500 hrs in the afternoon. Due to the power cut, the functioning of the Saifai medical university has also been affected VC of the University Brigadier Dr T Prabhakar said here that due to power cuts, several problems have arisen though as an alternative, generators sets have been installed so that the patients are not affected. During the SP regime, entire Etawah district along with adjoining Ferozabad and Mainpuri districts were free from power cuts. However, the Etawah district is receiving 24 hours power as the Power department officials said there is no order from the government to go for rostering in the district headquarters. UNI