On World Environment Day, ''Tenali Rama'' star encourages planting trees

Mumbai: On World Environment Day on June 5, actor Krishna Bharadwaj emphasises on protecting nature.

"This is the right time to realise the importance of saving our environment. At a time when humans are locked down at home, nature is breathing and is showing that no human is above nature. So, we need to understand that the environment has been adversely affected by human activities and we need to take every step carefully now," he said.

Krishna also shared how he is contributing to keep the environment clean and green.

"In my little efforts towards protecting the environment, I am associated with an NGO, where we plant a lot of plants, go to villages, talk to people, and conduct sessions about saving our mother earth. We talk about planting more trees and ways to recycle things. I also make sure I don''t misuse resources like water and electricity. Even while wiping my makeup after a shoot, I make sure I don''t waste tissue paper. So, let us all take these little steps and contribute towards keeping our environment safe," he added.

Krishna is best known for playing the lead role in Sony SAB''s "Tenali Rama".

--IANS