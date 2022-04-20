On Women's Day, CM Yogi to focus on women farmers

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will celebrate International Women's Day with a special focus on women farmers.

The department of agriculture will be organising about 250 seminars with a special focus on women farmers and groups and more than 30,000 women farmers and entrepreneurs will be imparted training.

For promoting women farmers, the department of agriculture will also be holding interactive sessions with scientists and officers who will be sharing new techniques of progressive farming.

To be conducted virtually, the programme will be held on March 8 for three hours.

For imparting technical knowledge and solution to the agricultural problems, special interactive programmes will be held with women scientists and experts of universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Lucknow.

Under the first module of Rabi Session 2020-21, a three-day Kisan Pathshala with a total of 5 lakh participants will be organised in 8000 gram panchayats.

In addition, five tehsildars will be awarded by the revenue department on March 8 for the disposal of grievances of women.

Along with this, tehsildars and revenue inspectors who have made maximum registries of women account holders under the Varaasat campaign will also be awarded.

The chief minister, meanwhile, has directed all government departments to organize programmes related to women empowerment on the occasion of international women's day on March 8.

These programmes will be held under the ongoing Mission Shakti and will continue till April.

