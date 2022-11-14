On Tribal Pride Day, the MP government will execute the PESA Act

Bhopal (The Hawk): The Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act 1996, which was passed by the Center, is about to be put into effect by the BJP-led administration in Madhya Pradesh.

A formal declaration in this regard is expected to be made on Tuesday in front of President Droupadi Murmu, according to sources.

President Murmu will arrive in the state to take part in the second Janajatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day), a large-scale celebration being planned by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP administration to commemorate independence hero Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Shahdol district on November 15.

In light of the impending Assembly elections, which are only 10 months away, sources told IANS that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to announce the implementation of the PESA Act in the state on this particular occasion.

The BJP, which is now in power, wants to protect the tribal community's interests and traditions by passing this Act. The Gram Sabha would be able to work effectively for tribal development by putting the legislation into action gradually.

Tribal gramme sabhas (village panchayats) will have the authority to resolve disputes within the community once the PESA Act is put into effect. Before initiating any action against a tribal person in a specific district, the police must notify the tribal panchayat.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is regarded as the country's tribal core. One-fifth of the state's population is comprised of the tribal community. It boasts of significant mineral and precious metal deposits, evergreen forests, a wide variety of flora and fauna, lakes and rivers, and excellent water supplies.

By starting a campaign to distribute letters pertaining to forest rights, the state government has also helped to maintain stability within the indigenous population. The letters about forest rights have already been sent to about 2,50,000 tribal members. Throughout addition, the government has examined and approved approximately 34,900 claims made in the state under the Forest Rights Act that had been disregarded during the initial phase of the campaign.

It started the Hemoglobinopathy Mission on November 15, 2021, to stop the threat of blood-related disorders such sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and haemophilia. The tribal beneficiaries of this project will receive free care for any such illness.

The government constantly provides enough nutrition for two lakh twenty five thousand women of the particular backward tribes of Baiga, Bharia, and Sahariya under the National Food Security Act.

