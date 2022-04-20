On the sets: Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi shoot for Hamari Adhuri Kahani � view pics!

Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan were clicked while shooting for their upcoming film, Hamari Adhuri Kahani in Mumbai. The first schedule of this Mohit Suri directorial took place in September in Cape Town, while the second one happened in Dubai. This is the third schedule of the film, which is being produced and produced by Mahesh Bhatt under the banner Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios. Apparently, Vidya is playing the role of a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, while Emraan plays her love interest. Rajkummar Rao also features in the film and he portrays Vidya�s husband. Talking about the film, Vidya in one of her interviews said, ��For me, it is an intense love story�something that people have not seen me doing for the longest time.� �It has been a revelation for me as well. It is the strength of the role, the story and the fact that it�s been written by Bhatt saab and directed by Mohit made me say yes, she added. It is also said that HAK is loosely based on the love story of Bhatt�s parents, Nanabhai Bhatt, Shirin Mohammad Ali and his stepmother. Vidya and Emraan will be sharing the screen space for the second time. They last worked together in Ghanchakkar, which didn�t really worked at the box office. Do you think Vidya and Emraan will be able to spell magic with HAK? Tell us BollywoodLifers!