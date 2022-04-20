On The Occasion Of International Women's Day, A Grand Event Organized Under The 'Mission Shakti' Campaign

MIET Honored 50 Women With 'Women Power Award'

Meerut (The Hawk): On the occasion of International Women's Day at MIET College, a seminar and Shakti Award program was organized under the special mission "Mission Shakti" for the safety, honor, and independence of women and girls. On this occasion, Chief Guest Divisional Additional Medical Director Dr. Meenakshi Viz, Distinguished Guest Anubhuti Chauhan, Meenakshi Rana from Pinkashi Foundation, Gaurav Jain, President of Meerut Management Association, Anurag Agarwal, President of Indian Industry Association, Anjali Sharma, Vandana Thakur, Vaishali Goyal. Inaugurated by lighting the lamp jointly. On this occasion, the chief guest, Dr. Meenakshi Viz, said that the real empowerment of a woman will happen when she is financially independent. Educated and financially rich women should make illiterate and weak women self-reliant. During this time, 50 women who did outstanding work in various fields were awarded Shakti Awards and their outstanding work was appreciated. The award was given by Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma and Divisional Additional Medical Director Dr. Meenakshi Viz. The faces of women blossomed happily after receiving the award. Garima Agarwal, Meenakshi, Ashima Kathuria, Bina Sachan, Anuradha, Soni Yadav, Neha Jain, etc. were present on the occasion.