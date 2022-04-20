On second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shares first ever pic the couple clicked

New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor is all gaga over hubby Anand Ahuja as the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary four years of their first meeting.

The 'Saawariya' actor put out on Instagram her first picture with 'compassionate, generous, moody' Anand.

In the affectionate moment captured on camera, Sonam is seen pecking a kiss at husband Anand's cheek as he makes a rather goofy face.

In what could well be quite a revelation, Sonam wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

Marking four years of togetherness with her beloved husband, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star described the four years with Anand as 'most fulfilling.'

"Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. [?] #everydayphenomenal," the ator wrote while pouring her heart out.

Celebrity followers including Nick Jonas were quick to like the sweet post platform that garnered more than 77k likes within half-an-hour of being posted.

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 two years ago in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception.

Came to bless the couple were Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. (ANI)