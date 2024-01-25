On Republic Day, The Information Department's Tableau To Be The Center Of Attraction In Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, rapid progress is being made in Uttarakhand with the implementation of development projects worth millions of crores, such as All-Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line, Homestay, Ropeway, etc., and traditional grains are also being produced in sufficient quantities.

Director General of the Information Department, Shri Bansidhar Tiwari, mentioned that the Information Department has created the tableau of 'Developed Uttarakhand' under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The front part of the tableau features a traditional Uttarakhandi woman welcoming in traditional attire, showcasing the cultivation of traditional grains such as Manduva, Jhangora, Ramdana, and Kaunni, as well as the state bird Monal.

In the middle part of the tableau, Homestay is depicted. Through the Homestay scheme in the mountains, thousands of rural residents are getting employment. In 2023, the Government of India declared Sarmoli village in Uttarakhand as the best tourism village. Additionally, through the Lakshmi Didi scheme, women in Uttarakhand are becoming self-reliant, as local women in self-help groups in remote mountains are shown working on solar energy and mobile towers. In the last part of the tableau, the achievements of the All-Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project, Ropeway, and Road Connectivity for India's first village, Maana, are showcased. These projects have significantly improved accessibility for tourists in Uttarakhand.

The design, concept, and construction of the tableau were carried out under the guidance of Joint Director/Nodal Officer Shri K.S. Chauhan from the Design and Concept Department. Along with the tableau, artists will perform traditional dances based on Uttarakhand's local culture and traditional attire.

