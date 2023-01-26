On Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets India.

New Delhi : Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that India is making a "significant" contribution to global stability and security while sending his best wishes to the country on the occasion of its 74th Republic Day.

Russia's embassy in New Delhi reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's progress in the areas of economics, social welfare, science, and technology.

Modi was also received by French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed his excitement at the prospect of expanding the scope of the bilateral strategic cooperation between India and France.—Inputs from Agencies