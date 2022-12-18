On Monday, a 500-page charge sheet will be presented in the Ankita murder case

Dehradun (The Hawk): In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a 500-page charge sheet has been produced and will be given to the court on Monday.

According to the ADG of Law and Order, V. Murugashan, it took 90 days and 100 witnesses to compile the 500-page charge sheet.

Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, is believed to have murdered Bhandari.

In the Pauri area of Uttarakhand, the victim, who was 19 years old, worked at a resort owned by the defendants.

The 18th of September, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., the victim departed the murder scene with accused Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Arya, according to an investigation of the crime scene and interviews with resort employees.

After killing the victim and dumping her body in a canal, the accused confessed to the crime.

They were rigorously questioned.

In relation to the homicide, IPC sections 302, 201, and 120B were added, and the suspects were condemned to prison on September 23.

The body of the victim was retrieved from Chilla canal on September 24.

On September 24, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) directed by the Director General of Police for Law and Order, P. Renuka Devi, was established because the murder was a heinous crime perpetrated against a woman.

In accordance with section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the court recorded the testimony of a number of witnesses, as well as procuring expert medical reports and prosecution materials.

The accused have been charged with violating IPC sections 302, 201, 120B, and 354A, as well as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956.

Police officials are also discussing a possible narcoanalysis of the suspect.